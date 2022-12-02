Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby files to run for State Senate

If Ashby is elected, she would be the first woman in 20 years to represent the Sacramento region in the State Legislature.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Monday, Angelique Ashby announced that she filed to run for State Senate District 8, which includes the cities of Sacramento and Elk Grove and most of Sacramento County.

If Ashby is elected, she would be the first woman in 20 years to represent the Sacramento region in the state Legislature.

“Our region deserves a state senator who cares deeply about the people who live here, and who will fight for gender parity, equal pay and opportunity for all," Ashby said.

Ashby currently represents Sacramento City Council District 1 and serves as Vice Mayor of the city of Sacramento.

"Prior to her election to City Council, Ashby was the president of her neighborhood association and owned a consulting firm with her father that focused on helping large agencies implement programs to help serve populations facing extraordinary barriers to success," the statement says.

Ashby is a Sacramento native, graduating from Sacramento High School and earning a B.A. in Sociology from UC Davis. Following her graduation from UC Davis, Ashby obtained her Juris Doctorate from the University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law.

“I’ve spent over 10 years fighting for families and for our region on the Sacramento City Council and I’m excited to take that fight to the State Senate,” Ashby said.