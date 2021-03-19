What Sacramento area lawmakers said at anti-Asian hate hearing on Capitol Hill

While Rep. Doris Matsui and Rep. Tom McClintock both condemned racism, a contrast on their views on Asian American discrimination.

CALIFORNIA, USA — In the shadow of the horrific rampage at multiple Atlanta-area spas that claimed eight lives, six of whom were Asian women, Asian American lawmakers and experts testified on Capitol Hill Thursday. They said the recent spike in Asian hate crimes is part of a systemic problem in the U.S.

"There is a systemic problem and we are duty-bound to stop the xenophobic and racist ideas that have escalated to physical threats," said Representative Doris Matsui, (D-CA 6th District).

Matsui was among lawmakers who said Republican rhetoric amid the pandemic exacerbated anti-Asian sentiment that has had a complicated history in America. She drew on her own family's experience, having been born in a Japanese internment camp.

"Because of my history and background, I know I have a duty to speak up. Future generations are listening. especially my grandchildren," she said.

Representative Tom McClintock, (R- CA 4th District), said racism must be condemned, but called the hearing divisive. McClintock said that criticism of the Chinese government is being wrongly equated to violence on Asian Americans.

"To attack our society as systemically racist, a society that has been the most freest, most prosperous, and most harmonious multiracial society in human history, well, that's an insult and it's flat out wrong," McClintock said.

McClintock, noting Asian Americans represent the lowest numbers of hate crimes reported by the FBI and the highest median income of any race in the US, did not acknowledge that AAPI ((Asian American Pacific Islander) hate crimes are underreported and more difficult to prove, and the demographic also has the largest wealth disparity of any ethnicity.