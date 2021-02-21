Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerra announces run for California Senate

Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerra said he wants to run to help California families by focusing on education and affordable housing as some of his key issues.

Guerra said he wants to represent the people of Sacramento, West Sacramento, Elk Grove and the surrounding communities. Guerra's issues include education, affordable housing, California's economy, transportation, and helping California immigrants.

Guerra has been endorsed by several state, county and other state officials including California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, State Senator Connie Leyva.

Guerra answered a couple of ABC10's questions on why he seeks to replace Pan. Here are his answers:

Why are you running for State Senate?

"I want to make a change so everyone has a shot at a dream in California," Guerra said. "So many families are hurting and I know that feeling because I grew up as a farmworker in poverty and knows how difficult it is in this state to enter the middle class."

Guerra said that now he wants to focus on helping California families so "they don't have to rely on luck to make it."

What are your goals?

To help Californians uplift themselves is Guerra's main goal. He said this can be achieved by having quality and affordable childcare, accessible job training and job opportunities in California, especially in the Sacramento Valley.

Guerra emphasized that the Sacramento Valley needs to do more to help its communities of color and his goal is to help in these efforts as a state senator.

"We all work together and that's the beauty of the Sacramento Valley, but we have to hit that head-on," Guerra said.

