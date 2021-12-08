Final Supervisorial District Map adopted by Sacramento County Board of Supervisors

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted to adopt the Final Supervisorial District Map following three board meetings earlier this year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New district lines have been drawn in Sacramento County following the recent 2020 census, input from the community and the county’s redistricting consultant.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted to adopt the Final Supervisorial District Map following three board meetings earlier this year. The process, according to a press release from Sacramento County, happens every decade.

"Every ten years, following the Census count, the resulting census data is used to geographically define electoral districts, at all levels of government, through a process called redistricting," the county said. "Redistricting ensures that each of the electoral district boundaries have about the same number of people and comply with the Federal Voting Rights Act of 1965."

The Board of Supervisors, at its Dec. 7 meeting, voted to adopt the Final Supervisorial District Map. The Final Map is... Posted by Sacramento County - Government on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Why is this important?

According to the county, this process happens every ten years. Meaning for the next decade that redistricting map "determines which neighborhoods and communities are grouped together into a district for purposes of electing a board member."

To view the final map, see the embed below or click here to view it and other information on the county's website.