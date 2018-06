The race for Sacramento County District Attorney is a familiar affair.

Incumbent Anne Marie Schubert lead late Tuesday with 65 percent of the vote in Tuesday's primary, followed by Deputy District Attorney and challenger Noah Phillips with 35 percent of the vote.

For Schubert, it's been a contentious few months between the shooting death of Stephon Clark (and the subsequent fencing around her office because of protests) and the arrest of the suspected Golden State Killer.

