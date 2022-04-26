A congressman, state leaders and John Legend | Endorsements grow in Sacramento County DA race

Candidates have weeks left to make an impact on Sacramento County voters.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — In six weeks, the primary election will take place and there are many races to pay attention to, such as the race for the next Sacramento County District Attorney.

The campaign office for District Attorney candidate Thien Ho has six weeks to make an impact until voters cast their ballot in the June primary.

"It's super busy. I'm out talking to people, knocking on doors, talking to voters. That's the best part of the campaign really," Ho said.

Ho is the assistant chief deputy district attorney for Sacramento County. He has support from current DA Anne Marie Schubert, and on Tuesday, he announced another notable endorsement.

"I've been endorsed by Congressman Ami Bera, and that's a true honor to be endorsed by him considering that he represents our county and our community on a federal level as somebody who is a trailblazer in leadership," Ho said.

In a statement provided to Ho's campaign, Congressman Ami Bera said Ho could make the county safer.

"As an immigrant, educator and experienced prosecutor, Thien Ho is the right person to help make Sacramento County safer while ensuring we have a justice system that serves everyone equally," Bera said in the statement.

Ho said it was an honor to receive Bera's endorsement.

"I think it's about experience. You know, I have the experience in the courtroom, having tried nearly 100 jury trials and some of the biggest cases handled in the county, including the Golden State Killer. I have the experience in the courtroom, in the executive room," Ho said.

Alana Mathews, a former deputy district attorney and founder of the Community Justice Collaborative, is also running for district attorney.

One of Mathews' biggest differences from other candidates who are running for DA across the country is that she is not taking endorsements from law enforcement.

"I think that's important to preserve the integrity and trust in the community," Mathews said in a prior interview with ABC10.

Mathews was recently endorsed by California Secretary of State Shirley Weber and State Superintendent Tony Thurmond as well as singer John Legend.

Both have long lists of endorsements available to view on their campaign websites.

