Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert considering 2022 run for attorney general, reports say

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert is considering a 2022 run against Rob Bonta for state attorney general, according to several news outlets.

According to a press release, Schubert will make a "major announcement regarding statewide plans" on Monday, April 26. The release does not go into detail as to what those plans are.

Politico reports, Schubert's run would lead to a "high-stakes clash" with Democrat Rob Bonta, who was sworn in to the position on Friday. Gov. Newsom chose then-Assemblymember Bonta to take the place of former AG Xavier Becerra, whom Newsom nominated to fill the U.S. Senate seat Kamala Harris vacated when she became Vice President.

Schubert may be most well known for the Golden State Killer investigation and more recently for her efforts to expose the state's EDD scandal. However, Schubert has also been criticized for her decisions regarding officer-involved incidents.

In July 2020, ABC10 reported that Schubert had never charged a police officer since she was elected. While the Associated Press reports, Bonta has said his first priority will be implementing a new state law requiring the state’s top law enforcement officer to investigate every fatal police shooting of an unarmed civilian.

