San Diego audit faults real estate deals under Faulconer

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer's administration failed to follow best practices and conduct due diligence when spending hundreds of millions on real estate purchases.

That's according to a city audit released Thursday and first reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The audit primarily focuses on a building the city bought to use as consolidated office space that was barely used because of asbestos.

Faulconer was the city's mayor from 2014 to 2020 and is now running in the recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The Republican has pointed to his record leading San Diego as one of his main qualifications.