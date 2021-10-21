Sheriff Scott Jones will not seek re-election in 2022

Jones said he'll be retiring after 33 years with the sheriff's office.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones announced on Facebook that he will not be seeking re-election in 2022.

Jones said he'll be retiring after 33 years with the sheriff's office. He's served 12 years as sheriff.

"First, let me say that serving the residents of Sacramento County in all capacities continues to be the honor of a lifetime. Second, I want to reiterate that I will still be Sheriff until after the election next year," Jones said. "I can’t thank you all enough for helping me remain your sheriff for such a long time, and I want to assure you that the Sheriff’s Office is postured with leadership and excellence to continue the great trajectory it is on, long after I’m gone."

While Jones is retiring, he said that he'll see his term through the year. He added that he'll be supporting Jim Barnes, his deputy chief in charge of Field and Investigative Services, as Barnes makes a run for the office.

Jones began his career at the department in 1989, starting as a security officer. As a deputy, he worked in corrections, patrol, and legal affairs, even serving seven years as a legal advisor. He was promoted through the ranks at the department, ultimately reaching the rank of Captain at the department. He became sheriff in 2010.