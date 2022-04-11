x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Solano County Election Results: What to expect on election night 2022

The first wave of results will come in by 8 p.m. on election night.

More Videos

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Solano County's midterm election results start pouring in Tuesday evening.

The first wave of results will come in by 8 p.m. on election night. These will be the Vote-by-Mail ballots that are processed before Election Day.

Totals will be updated every hour after 8 p.m. until every ballot has been counted. 

The Solano County Board of Elections office will post the counted totals to their website and certify the results on/around Nov. 30.

RELATED: 

Election Results 

View the chart below for election updates on races and contests for Solano County, Dixon, Fairfield, Rio Vista, Benicia, Vacaville and Vallejo.

ABC10 In Your Inbox: Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter for local headlines, weather, tips and even something to make you smile.

► ABC10 On Demand: Get access to our local news, live programming and weather with the free ABC10 app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

► Get more stories about race and culture: Sign up for our newsletter at www.abc10.com/email  and find more online in our Race & Culture section.

 Save Money on Gas:  Use our interactive map to find the lowest price near you.

Watch More2022 Midterm Elections | What happens when you mail in your ballot?

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out