Solano County Election Results: What to expect on election night 2022

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Solano County's midterm election results start pouring in Tuesday evening.

The first wave of results will come in by 8 p.m. on election night. These will be the Vote-by-Mail ballots that are processed before Election Day.

Totals will be updated every hour after 8 p.m. until every ballot has been counted.

The Solano County Board of Elections office will post the counted totals to their website and certify the results on/around Nov. 30.

View the chart below for election updates on races and contests for Solano County, Dixon, Fairfield, Rio Vista, Benicia, Vacaville and Vallejo.

