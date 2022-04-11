Stanislaus County Election Results: What to expect on election night

Stanislaus County will start seeing results at 8 p.m. on election night.

Example video title will go here for this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Election night is finally here for Stanislaus County, meaning many campaigns will be coming to a head.

Among the big races are two contests for mayor in Turlock and Patterson. Voters will decide whether Turlock Mayor Amy Bublak will have another term in office or if that role will go to former councilmember Gil Esquer. Patterson voters will also decide who will lead their city, Michael Clauzel or Councilman Dominic Farinha.

These races and many more contests in Modesto, Hughson, Oakdale and Ceres are on the ballot for the 2022 midterm election.

Stanislaus County will start seeing results at 8 p.m. on election night. Afterward, the vote tally is updated every two hours until all the votes have been counted.

Votes will be posted to www.stanvote.com until all the vote centers in the county are reported.

Results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week, and the last day for counties to certify results is on Dec. 8.





RELATED:

Stanislaus County Election Results

View election updates for Stanislaus County below.

STAY INFORMED WITH ABC10:

► ABC10 In Your Inbox: Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter for local headlines, weather, tips and even something to make you smile.

► ABC10 On Demand: Get access to our local news, live programming and weather with the free ABC10 app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

► Get more stories about race and culture: Sign up for our newsletter at www.abc10.com/email and find more online in our Race & Culture section.

► Save Money on Gas: Use our interactive map to find the lowest price near you.

Watch More: Inside the Vote Count: This is what happens to your California ballot