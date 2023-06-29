How the Supreme Court affirmative action decision will impact California

California banned affirmative action in public schools more than 20 years ago through Prop 209.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California officials and education leaders are sounding off about the Supreme Court decision to set new limits on affirmative action.

Affirmative action is a policy used by universities and colleges to address inequity and improve campus diversity.

The Supreme Court decision declares that race cannot be a factor in college admissions.

In a statement, Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the decision, adding, "no court case will ever shatter the California Dream. Our campus doors remain open for all who want to work hard — and our commitment to diversity, equity, and equal opportunity has never been stronger.”

Education leaders are concerned about how the Supreme Court decision will impact diversity at private colleges and universities in our state.

"The way our systems are set up because of the affirmative action ban, it makes it a little bit difficult for our campuses to reflect the diversity of California as a whole," said Dr. Angelia Barfield, executive director/co-founder of Black Students of California United.

The group works with middle school and high school students across California on education and amplifying their voices.

"The decision by SCOTUS it is disappointing," said Barfield.

Despite the decision, she said their group will continue to work to eliminate and overcome barriers for black students.

UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May is concerned the decision will lessen opportunities available for underrepresented students.

In a statement he said, "I worry that underrepresented students of color and women will find more challenges and obstacles on their way to fields like mine, engineering, and in other science and technology fields."

The Chancellor said UC Davis will continue to build on efforts to provide equitable access, highlighting the School of Medicine where he said half the class is from Black, Hispanic and Indigenous populations.

"I think that there are some lessons to learn, especially in California, thinking about how can we really implement holistic admissions and increase the diversity of our student body," said Melody Tran-Reina, Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at UC Davis.

UC Davis is finding ways to expand diversity on campus despite existing laws, such as their Community Health Scholars programs which offer accelerated learning and training for students dedicated to caring for underserved and rural communities.

"We are training students to go back as doctors and serve in the California communities that need them the most," said Tran-Reina.

University of the Pacific, a private university based in Stockton, also responded to the decision.

In a statement President Callahan said, "while we will carefully analyze today’s Supreme Court decisions, we believe unequivocally that our diversity is an integral part of our great strength."

Callahan added that they remain committed to creating diverse, equitable and inclusive campuses.

ABC10 reached out to Jessup University, a private university based in Rocklin. In a statement, University President Dr. John Jackson said:

"Jessup University is excited to welcome students of all backgrounds and circumstances to our University. Jessup is majority non-white in our student population, and we continue to be diligent to ensure that our University reflects the demographics of our primary enrollment regions. We are confident that today's Supreme Court Ruling in Students in Far Admissions v. Harvard & v. University of North Carolina will be a positive step forward in establishing a more consistent admissions process at Universities across the country. At Jessup, we reject the notion that a person's background, race, or socioeconomic status affects their ability to succeed in life and in higher education."

