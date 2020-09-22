Here's how a Supreme Court Justice gets selected, confirmed

The nomination process for a new judge, explained, and what it takes to install the President's pick in the Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — With the recent passing of 87-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, there is an open seat on the Supreme Court for someone to fill.

While President Donald Trump has said he is planning to announce a nominee in the coming week, that is just the beginning of a lengthy process to confirm the nomination. There is quite a bit of procedure before a new Justice is installed in the Supreme Court.

As with many new jobs, there is a selection process that includes an interview and a background check. However, there isn't exactly a job description for Supreme Court Justice. The Constitution doesn't specify things like age, education, or native-born citizenship.

Supreme Court Justices serve "for life" or until one chooses to leave, so long as he or she stays in "good Behavior." Impeaching a Justice is the only way one can be removed, though this has only happened once in U.S. history. Justices serve on average for 16 years.

Here is the nomination process for a Supreme Court Justice:

First step: job candidate search

In deciding the next Supreme Court Justice, the U.S. President picks a person to serve, typically consulting with Senators before announcing a nomination.

I will be announcing my Supreme Court Nominee on Saturday, at the White House! Exact time TBA. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2020

President Trump has released a shortlist of candidates, however, he has said he plans to choose a woman to replace Ginsburg.

Time frame

Though it will likely be weeks before we know the next Supreme Court Justice, the Senate has until January to confirm President Trump's nominee. The Senate can still vote on the nomination after November, no matter the results of the 2020 General Election.

The interview process

After receiving the President's nomination, a group of senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee hold a hearing on the nominee.

The procedure includes one of the more extensive background checks there can be for a job. The Senate gets access to the nominee's records from sources like the FBI. This process of collecting information and witness testimony usually takes about a month alone.

The hearing itself involves witnesses giving statements in support of or against the nominee becoming a Supreme Court Justice, and the Committee asks the nominee its own questions as well. The Committee then votes on the nomination and sends a recommendation on whether or not the Justice should be confirmed to the Senate.

Debate and final vote

The nominee doesn't have the job just yet because the full Senate has to debate the candidate and vote on whether the judicial nominee should be confirmed.

Debates can last for an unlimited amount of time if there is a filibuster, or someone/a group of senators who let the debate drag on. Fifty-one votes are needed to end the debate period, just as 51 votes are needed to confirm the new Justice.

In the event there is a tie, Vice President Mike Pence has the deciding vote.