If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over the past two years, more than 200,000 16 and 17-year-olds have pre-registered to vote, more than half of which signed up within the last six months.

To find out what's driving them to the polls, and the issues they care most about, ABC10 sent Michael Anthony Adams to Hiram Johnson High School in Sacramento to observe a pre-registration event. He then caught up with two students to get their views on the relationship young people have with politics.

Continue the conversation with Michael on Facebook.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: California Propositions Explained

© 2018 KXTV