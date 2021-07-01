These Northern California politicians want to invoke the 25th Amendment

CALIFORNIA, USA — Following a violent riot of Trump supporters that caused the U.S. Capitol to go on lockdown Wednesday, some lawmakers are calling for Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.
The angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power. They forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupted challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Congress returned later Wednesday, after the Capitol was cleared by law enforcement, to resume their proceedings.
The text of the 25th Amendment makes it clear that there are two ways to invoke the 25th Amendment: by the president’s request or by action of the vice president and the Cabinet.
More than 30 members of Congress, including the Senate Democratic leader, are publicly calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked which would make Vice President Pence the president until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20.
These California politicians, from the local level to those representing Californians in DC, tweeted their support of invoking the 25th Amendment:
