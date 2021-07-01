These Northern California politicians want to invoke the 25th Amendment

Some lawmakers are calling for Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Following a violent riot of Trump supporters that caused the U.S. Capitol to go on lockdown Wednesday, some lawmakers are calling for Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

The angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power. They forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupted challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Congress returned later Wednesday, after the Capitol was cleared by law enforcement, to resume their proceedings.

The text of the 25th Amendment makes it clear that there are two ways to invoke the 25th Amendment: by the president’s request or by action of the vice president and the Cabinet.

More than 30 members of Congress, including the Senate Democratic leader, are publicly calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked which would make Vice President Pence the president until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20.

These California politicians, from the local level to those representing Californians in DC, tweeted their support of invoking the 25th Amendment:

Yesterday, American democracy came under attack — but we refuse to be bullied into abandoning our duty to work #ForThePeople. https://t.co/6KoVAVbZh7 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 7, 2021

THREAD: After yesterday’s violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that was incited by the President, I’m calling for members of the President’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. I’m also calling upon Congress to quickly pursue articles of impeachment. — John Garamendi (@RepGaramendi) January 7, 2021

I am demanding the immediate removal of President Trump from office. My full statement on yesterday’s events: pic.twitter.com/xASQr6k3uW — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 7, 2021

For the sake of our nation, Donald Trump must be removed from office. #25thAmendment #ImpeachTrump #RemoveTrumpNOW — Rep. Jared Huffman (@RepHuffman) January 7, 2021

The 25th amendment must be invoked immediately.



I joined @RepRaskin on legislation to invoke the 25th amendment last year, and now it’s taken on a new and dangerous urgency. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 7, 2021

After reflecting on yesterday's events, it's clear that President Trump is not capable of leading our country over the next 13 days.



For the safety of our democracy, Vice President Pence must assume the duties of the Presidency.



I urge the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. — Ami Bera, M.D. (@RepBera) January 7, 2021

My statement on the situation in Washington: pic.twitter.com/IB98Mv92ZL — Jerry McNerney (@RepMcNerney) January 6, 2021

I support any effort on impeachment or the 25th Amendment. What should happen is for Republican leaders to go to the WH and demand an immediate resignation so VP Pence can assume control like he did in calling the National Gaurd yesterday. https://t.co/osIkHugaTu — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) January 7, 2021