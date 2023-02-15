To-go cocktails from bars, alcohol delivery from restaurants introduced in new bill

SB 495 would remove the meal requirement, extend the carry-out cocktail provision to bars and allow delivery of to-go cocktails from both restaurants and bars.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Senator Bill Dodd announced legislation to expand his 2021 law allowing the sale and delivery of to-go cocktails.

SB 495 would remove the meal requirement to increase options for consumers and business owners, extend the carry-out cocktail provision to bars and allow delivery of to-go cocktails from both restaurants and bars.

Sen. Dodd announced this new legislation Wednesday to expand his previous relief for struggling restaurants and bars.

“Allowing flexibility to sell to-go cocktails was a lifeline to restaurants and bars during the pandemic,” Sen. Dodd said. “To keep up the momentum during the recovery, we must expand this successful provision in ways that will make sense and be beneficial to all. My new proposal gives a boost to these small businesses and our local economy, helping to keep doors open and people employed.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Sen. Dodd’s Senate Bill 389 in 2021, which allowed the sale of to-go alcoholic beverages as part of take-out restaurant food orders.

SB 4965 would also increase the oversight of alcohol delivery by Alcohol Beverage Control to prevent underage drinking, according to the announcement.

“Sen. Dodd has stepped up once again for California’s restaurant community at a time of when food costs, a labor shortage, mounting debt and supply chain delays are forcing restaurants to reduce operating hours, limit menu offerings or close altogether,” said Matt Sutton, senior vice president of government affairs and public policy for the California Restaurant Association.

This new bill was introduced Tuesday and is eligible for its first committee hearing and vote next month.

