Tracy council votes for ordinance that would make it easier to fire city manager

The mayor said the Tuesday vote defied what the Grand Jury put forth for the council to help restore public trust.

TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy City Council voted in favor of an ordinance that replaces the super majority to fire the city manager.

The move would have to be voted on second time. The ordinance changes the vote required to fire the city manager to a simple majority vote, meaning council would only need three votes instead of four.

The meeting followed a contentious back and forth the past week between the mayor and some council members. Initial public comment called out some of the back and forth between the councilmembers.

Once the public comment for the ordinance came up, comments included support for the simple majority vote, support for the super majority vote, some comments on the city manager's performance. About 41 people spoke on the item.

The super majority vote was recommended by the Grand Jury as a requirement to restore public trust from "numerous suspect terminations in 2018," according to a news release from the Mayor Nancy Young.

Following the meeting, Councilmember Matt Bedolla called to censure Mayor Young. It had support from Mayor Pro Tempore Eleassia Davis who called attention to allegations the mayor made about racism and a power grab.

