Tracy's Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results

The candidates include Nancy Young, Mateo Bedolla and Eleassia Davis.

TRACY, Calif. — Three candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Tracy.

The candidates are all current members of the city council. They include Mayor Nancy Young and councilmembers Mateo Bedolla and Eleassia Davis.

The first wave of election results from San Joaquin County will be posted around 8 p.m. on election night. The first batch of results will include Vote by Mail ballots that were received by the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voter's Office through Nov. 5.

At 10 p.m., the first batch of results from the polls will be released. Results will be updated every two hours on election night until all precincts have reported.

The unofficial final results from election night are expected to be posted by 2 a.m. Nov. 9.

After election night, new results will be posted every Tuesday by 7 p.m. The Registrar of Voters' Office says that some results may be posted sooner if appropriate.

Final 2022 midterm election results from San Joaquin County face a deadline of Dec. 8 to be certified.

Tracy Mayor's Race: Election Results

View below for updates on the Tracy mayoral race.

