Former President Trump endorses Republican Kevin Kiley in race for 3rd Congressional seat

In a statement announcing his endorsement Saturday, the former president called Rocklin's Kevin Kiley a "conservative champion."

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has endorsed Rocklin's Kevin Kiley in his race for California's 3rd Congressional District, a spokesperson for the former President confirmed on Twitter.

In his statement, Trump called Kiley a "conservative champion in the California State Capitol," adding that the state assembly member has fought with Governor Gavin Newsom.

Kiley, a Republican state assembly member, is running for California's newly created 3rd Congressional District against fellow Republican and Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, Democrat Kermit Jones and Democrat David Peterson.

The 3rd Congressional District was created during redistricting and includes the foothill cities of Roseville, Auburn, Grass Valley, Truckee, South Lake Tahoe and much of the California - Nevada state line from Sierra County to Inyo County.

Republican Congressman Tom McClintock, who has represented some of the areas now covered under the new 3rd District, announced that he will run in the new 5th Congressional District.

45: @KevinKileyCA, who is running for Congress in California’s 3rd Congressional District, has been a conservative champion in the California State Capitol—no one has fought Gavin Newsom harder than Kevin. pic.twitter.com/YG6OVSAT8y — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) May 14, 2022

During Saturday's round of endorsements, Trump also backed congressional candidates out of North Carolina and a gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania

In response to Trump's endorsement Saturday, Kiley took to Twitter thanking the former President and saying in part, "In Congress, I'll fight just as hard against Biden and Pelosi. I'm truly honored."

Thank you to President Trump for saying "no one has fought Gavin Newsom harder." In Congress, I'll fight just as hard against Biden and Pelosi. I'm truly honored. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) May 14, 2022

Kiley, elected to represent California's 6th District in the State Assembly in 2016, ran for the office of California Governor during a failed recall attempt in September.

With a large number of followers on social media and name recognition due in part to the recall race, political experts say Kiley is the front-running Republican candidate in the race for the 3rd District.

Watch More from ABC10: How Dance Gavin Dance and his mother are picking up after Tim Feerick's fentanyl overdose and death