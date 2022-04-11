Vacaville Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results

Mayor Ron Rowlett is facing challenges from Vice Mayor Jason Roberts, John Carli and Joe Green

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Four candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Vacaville.

The first wave of results will come in by 8 p.m. on election night. These will be the Vote-by-Mail ballots that are processed before Election Day.

Totals will be updated every hour after 8 p.m. until every ballot has been counted.

The Solano County Board of Elections office will post the counted totals to their website and certify the results on or around Nov. 30.

Vacaville's Mayor Race: Election Results

View updates on the Vacaville mayoral race below. Results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week, and the last day for counties to certify results is on Dec. 8.

