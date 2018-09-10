While some state deadlines for 2018 election have passed, California voters still have time to register for the 2018 election.

Even though all the states participate in the nationwide election, their individual voter registration times will vary. Deadlines in neighboring states have already come up.

Nevada - Deadline to register by mail, October 9.

Washington - Deadline to register by mail and online, October 8.

Arizona - Deadline to register, October 9.

However, in California, voters still have until October 22 to participate in the election. In the event that deadline is missed, eligible persons can still vote with a conditional registration.

How to register to vote

Californians can register online through the Secretary of State and through a paper voter registration from government offices, or places like the public library.

Be aware that there could be restrictions on who can register to vote in a California election. Teenagers who have pre-registered to vote will not be eligible to vote in the 2018 election.

To register, people will need their California drivers license or identification card number, the last four digits of their social security card, and date of birth.

After the application is complete, it will need to be approved by a county elections official. When approved, the official will contact the people whose applications are approved or whose applications require more information.

