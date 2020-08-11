Is the election over? Political experts explain what happens next.

Democratic Candidate Joe Biden surpassed the 270 Electoral College vote and is now President-elect.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Political Science Professor Travis Braidwood at Texas A&M Kingsville said even though there are still votes that haven't been counted, the call for 'President-elect' can still be called under one condition.

"When there's no way mathematically the person behind could catch up and there's no conceivable realm that they could catch up," said Braidwood.

Since the start of early voting, President Donald Trump has made several false claims about the integrity of the election and is calling for a 'recount' of ballots in some states.

Local Political Analyst Dr. Bill Chriss said even with a recount, the outcome likely still won't be in Trump's favor.

"They almost never result in a change of vote of any significance," Chriss said. "I'm 99-percent certain the recounts in Wisconsin and Georgia will not affect the race."

Chriss expects President Trump to continue undermining the process.

"They're gonna file litigation," Chriss said. "They've already filed lawsuits. Those are gonna go nowhere. President Trump has made clear he's never going to admit that he was beaten even though it's obvious to the world that he lost this election in the electoral college and by more than four million popular votes."

On the other hand, experts said they're concerned the public might also question the integrity of the American democracy after facing a loss.

"Some people are gonna really be energized by this because their candidate won and then if their candidate loses, president or otherwise, might feel that their vote matters less because 'the system is rigged'" Chriss said. "The big task now is, can we convince people the system is not rigged just because you lose."

Over the next few weeks, each state will certify its results for the presidential election. After those numbers are finalized, the electoral college will meet on December 14.

