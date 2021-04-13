'Our justice is at stake' | President, CEO of Sacramento Urban League weighs in on Derek Chauvin Trial

Cassandra Jennings does not want to speculate on what is going to happen but believes for there to be true justice, accountability must be key.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The country continues to keep its eyes on Minneapolis as the third week of the Derek Chauvin trial beings.

The state of Minnesota rested its case Tuesday as the defense began calling its own witnesses.

While watching the trial hasn't been easy, President and CEO of the Sacramento Urban League Cassandra Jennings says having to go through the pain and anguish doesn't compare to the 9 minutes and 29 seconds that George Floyd had to go through to fight for his life. She believes there is so much on the line at this moment.

“What we have here is sort of an out-of-control person within a system that’s not being held accountable," she explained. "So our justice is at stake. And it’s time for us to really stand up and uphold what this country’s really about."

Jennings doesn't want to speculate on what is going to happen but believes for there to be true justice, accountability must be key. She says she can't see how real changes will occur if people aren't held accountable.

"When they cross the line, don’t follow protocols, use excessive force, and in this case, leads to the death of a person who was allegedly being arrested for a 20 dollar fake bill," she said. "It just doesn’t all add up for me."

While this trial focuses on what former police officer Derek Chauvin did to George Floyd on May 25, 2020, Jennings says what happened that day could happen anywhere, including Sacramento.

“I am not one of those to say it can’t happen to me. Because I think for the fact it happened in Minnesota, it happened to all of us," she explained. "We live in the same kinds of communities and we address and feel the same kind of issues Minnesota has."

Ultimately, Jennings says what is happening now is what happens when we don't respect the rights of everyone.

“Where minority groups and particularly African Americans are disproportionately affected. And justice is for all, it’s just not for some. Let’s work on that as a community and this can be a defining moment,” said Jennings.