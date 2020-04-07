Protests kick off in Sacramento over Fourth of July weekend

Several protests are planned throughout the holiday weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several planned protests are set to happen for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

One of those demonstrations was Friday night in the neighborhood of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. Protesters are calling for the Sacramento Police Department to be defunded.

The protest near Seymour Park in Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood was set up like a block party. The organizer said they’re using art to spread their message.

“Radical joy is a message that we’re utilizing in our protest to defund the police for the specific purpose that a lot of times these protests...can look scary,” said organizer Liv Styler.

Styler organized the protest which took place two days after the Sacramento City Council met to discuss police reforms.

Members voted to allocate millions toward proposals that would restructure 911 response and create an inspector general position to independently investigate police.

Mayor Steinberg tweeted after the council meeting saying "Last night my colleagues and I unanimously approved reforms that will fundamentally change policing in [the City of Sacramento]. This isn't the end of our efforts, but it is a substantive start."

Protesters said they want to see money from the city’s Measure U sales tax go to community programs.

“Those tax dollars were originally supposed to go towards community programs that serve different outreach programs for our unhoused communities...affordable housing,” Styler said.

More protests are scheduled over the weekend in support of equality for Black lives, including several at the capitol Saturday and a march on Sunday to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s home in Fair Oaks.

