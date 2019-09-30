SARASOTA, Fla. — “All are welcome to attend.”

That’s what one veteran’s obituary reads on Legacy Options Funeral & Cremation Services' website.

The obituary says Edward K. Pearson, 80 of Naples has no immediate family.

The veteran died Aug. 31 and his service will be held on Oct. 1 in Sarasota.

The interment will take place at the Sarasota National Cemetery, and he will receive military honors.

10News is recommending mourners arrive early. There is a slight discrepancy with regard to the service's start time. The obituary lists the time as both noon and 12:30 p.m. By phone, the funeral home told us the time is 12:30 p.m. However, it would still be good to arrive with plenty of time.

