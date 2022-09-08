WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of Queen Elizabeth II

The UK's longest serving monarch died peacefully Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

LONDON, UK — Condolences are pouring in from around the world following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Elizabeth died peacefully Thursday afternoon at at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. All four of her children and her grandson Prince William traveled to Balmoral to be at her side.

The Royal Family's Twitter feed posted a black and white photograph of the queen smiling as they announced her death.

Outside Buckingham Palace, the news was posted on the railings as crowds gathered.

Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, his office announced. (British monarchs in the past have selected new names upon taking the throne.) Charles' second wife, Camilla, will be known as the Queen Consort.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted Thursday that the queen “embodied continuity and the unity of the British nation over 70 years. I retain the memory of a friend of France, a queen of hearts who marked as never before her country and her century.”

Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, expressed sadness at the news, tweeting: “Germany remains forever grateful that she stretched out her hand to us in reconciliation after the terror of World War II.”

Italian Premier Mario Draghi in a condolence message hailed the queen as having been “the absolute protagonist of world history of the last 70 years.” Draghi, who is now acting in a caretaker role ahead of Italian parliamentary elections later this month, said Elizabeth had represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth “with equilibrium, wisdom, respect for institutions and for democracy.”

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

Prince Charles became king immediately after his mother's death

Elizabeth has been the only monarch that most people in Britain have ever known

On Wednesday, the queen canceled a meeting after doctors advised her to rest

On Tuesday, the queen formally asked Liz Truss to become Britain's next prime minister.

