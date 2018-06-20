ATLANTA — A Black doctor is upset at a man who she says racially profiled her when he blocked her from entering the community that she has lived in for about eight years.

A part of the exchange was captured on camera.

A police report indicates that Nnenna Aguocha stated she was attempting to enter the Buckhead Townhome community when another property owner stopped her at the gate entrance.

"He got out of the car and threatened to call the police on me because I was trespassing," she said in the video recording taken at the scene. "This is racial profiling at its finest."

11Alive reached out to Atlanta Police about the incident. They said officers responded to the address for two separate calls related to the dispute.

"He called the police, so I called the police as well," she said.

Aguocha told police he would not let her in due to the fact he didn't believe that she lived there.

In the video, Aguocha can be seen walking up to his SUV upset about the incident.

"Are you serious?" she said. "Do you know what you are doing? You are racially profiling."

11Alive's Natisha Lance spoke to Aguocha Wednesday about the June 18 incident. She said she recorded the video because she didn't think anyone would believe her if she said someone used their car to block for getting home.

After police arrived on the scene, the man did move his vehicle. She said the officer spoke with both of them.

The man told them there had been robberies in the area where people had been stealing A/C units, Agoucha said.

She used her gate entry code and to open it to demonstrate to the officer that she lived there.

Agoucha said the man told the officer he owned property in the community, but he resides in Roswell.

See the full story tonight on #TheLateFeed.

© 2018 WXIA