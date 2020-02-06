Racism, discrimination happens in different ways every day

We’ve heard that America must have some very honest and difficult conversations about race.

NEW ORLEANS — To many people the video showing the police kneeling on George Floyd’s is a vile and harsh reminder of racism in society, but Andreanecia Morris says discrimination and racism often happen in more obscure ways.

“These are not new issues for our community, they’re just now being documented in this new way in social media,” said Morris.

Morris is the executive director of the Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance.

As a black woman in the professional world, Morris says discrimination can sometimes start with her name, Andreanica. She says some people have told her she should go by another name.

“My Afrocentric name, my very black name is an impediment in the white world, in the professional white world,” Morris said.

The killing of George Floyd is drawing the world’s attention to the problem of police brutality, but Morris says systemic racism is steeped into everyday life.

She says it’s very clear in her work as an advocate for affordable housing.

“Who needs affordable housing? It is associated with the stereotype of the welfare queen, the poor black woman with too many children, and people are uncomfortable even hearing that,” Morris said.

On Facebook, Reginald Hardwick, who works in public radio in Illinois, posted about the racism he’s encountered socially.

A portion of his post read: “I dealt with white men in gay bars or gay dating apps who said the most vile racist things to imply my black presence wasn’t ever welcome, I’ve read endless social media posts that say if only black people would ‘not complain, not run, not protest, not kneel, not be violent...’ there would be no racism. When I was in Michigan I was criticized for taking part in an 8-week course on race/ethnicity, the only time I regularly interacted with people of different cultures.”

Our former colleague Kristin Pierce posted this on Twitter:

“’Why do white people hate black people?’ a question from my son. he’s eight years old.”

Kristin said she told her son, some, not all white people hate black people.

We’ve heard that America must have some very honest and difficult conversations about race.

It seems those conversations have started, the question is, are we listening?