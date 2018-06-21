Raising Cane’s employees are out of a job after a video went viral showing an employee stirring tea with her arm.

The video, which was recorded at a Raising Cane’s location in Missouri, shows a female employee making tea with her forearm submerged inside the container. The employee and another girl are heard laughing before she poured the tea into a dispenser.

The caption on the video reads, “Don’t drink tea from Cane’s, she tryflin cause we don’t care no more.”

Raising Cane's official Facebook page commented on the video saying that all employees involved have lost their jobs. The company's statement is below:

Our 19,000+ Crewmembers take pride in what we do; we take the integrity of our products very seriously and we will not tolerate actions that compromise our high standards.

As soon as we were made aware of the incident at our Tiffany Springs restaurant, we launched a full investigation and have taken the necessary action, including terminating the Crewmembers involved.

We are incredibly disappointed by the actions of these Crewmembers, this is not who we are as a company and we deeply regret any concern caused. Moving forward, we will work to ensure additional training for all Crewmembers to reinforce Cane’s values.

