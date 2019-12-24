CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was detained by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department late Monday evening after performing in Charlotte.

Police said officers detained Kirk in the parking lot of Bojangles Arena Monday night and said he was cited with possession of marijuana and then released.

Our cameras were there as DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathon Kirk, was walking in uptown shortly after being released.

"CMPD - unlawful police department. Unlawfully searched my car, arrested me," Kirk told NBC Charlotte.

Kirk's team said the rapper was wrongfully targeted by CMPD and detained after a "bogus" tip about guns and drugs in his car.

CMPD said Kirk was not arrested and was only detained and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and with resisting an officer. CMPD said he was given a citation for both charges.

"Every time. There's nobody when I pull up in the parking lot, the second I get out the car, 15 cops come around," Kirk told NBC Charlotte.

DaBaby's detainment comes just hours after he passed out 200 toys to underprivileged families in the Queen City.

