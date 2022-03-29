Recent inflation causes prices for pools to go off the deep end

According to Andy Perez, owner of A-Perfect Pool, he has seen the price of materials increase by nearly 120-percent.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pools have always been considered to be a luxury, but in recent months customers are starting to see the cost of building one jump into the deep end.

Local pool companies said they've seen triple the amount of demand for pools since the pandemic began, but are also at the mercy of the price of materials.

According to Andy Perez, owner of A-Perfect Pool, he has seen the price of materials increase by nearly 120-percent. The cost of steel for example, has gone from $1,000 to $1,500-2000.

"Depending on availability, the scarcer it gets the more it's costing us," Perez said.

Moreno's Pool and Spa have been in business for 22 years and have seen the costs of pool materials drastically increase. One material being gunnite, the water proof layer of plaster that give pools their smooth finish. The cost of the material has gone up $20 in the past three to four months.

"Right now we have the gas situation going on right now and that's increasing," Moreno said. "The drivers are charging more. Everyone is charging more so we have to charge more."

Despite the price increases, both companies continue to see high demands for pools, which has led to waiting lists in the Coastal Bend.

"I don't project out more than three months because then the prices can change on me," Moreno said.

If residents are planning to take the plunge then they may be in for a long anticipated wait time.

"I don't think prices are going down for the next year or two at least. That's what we see as far as the demand," Moreno said. "I don't think its going down soon.

