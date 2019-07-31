GILROY, Calif. — A bulletproof vest, an empty shotgun, a gas mask and empty ammunition boxes were among the things authorities said they found at the apartment of the Gilroy Garlic Festival gunman.

At a press conference Tuesday, two days after Santino William Legan opened fire on festival-goers, authorities said they also found rifle boxes, a sack full of ammunition casings, hard drives and other electronic devices in Legan's northern Nevada apartment.

Three people died and 12 others were wounded Sunday during the famous festival, about 70 miles south of San Francisco. Legan was killed by police soon after he opened fire.

The three officers who shot Legan are on now on administrative leave, according to Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee.

"I just didn't want to put them in the position of having to come back to work and deal with all of this. I think it's a very emotional thing for them," Smithee said.

"It's one thing to be involved in the shooting, but then they were also in the middle of the carnage of the people who were shot and then immediately went into the rendering aide mode. Those two things combined, I think for anybody, is a very difficult thing to go through."

While authorities did not have an exact word on victims who remain in the hospital, officials with the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC) did tweet an update Tuesday afternoon about the patients they were treating.

"Our five patients remain in the hospital and the status of three of the patients is good, fair and serious," SCVMC said. "The other two patients have asked that no information be provided."

What authorities know about the gunman

During the investigation, the FBI said they have found that 19-year-old Legan was "kind of a loner," whom they are still trying to learn key details about.

Craig Fair, the bureau's deputy special agent in charge of the San Francisco Division, said the 19-year-old appears to have been a loner, and added that people who act alone are "exceptionally dangerous" because they often don't communicate their plans to anyone in advance.

Investigators are still trying to understand the mindset Legan was in before he fired an AK-47 style rifle at people at the festival, said Fair.

Authorities said that, recently, Legan has lived in Gilroy, Calif. and Walker Lake, Nev. (a few miles north of Hawthorne). However, Fair said it's still not clear why Legan moved to Nevada.

It was in Nevada that Legan legally purchased two guns — the semi-automatic assault rifle that he used in the deadly shooting and a shotgun that was found in his car after the shooting.

There is still no word on a motive.

What authorities found at the shooting scene

Investigators found a shotgun in Legan's car and a bag of ammunition in a creek near the food festival, according to Smithee.

Based on video surveillance from around town before the shooting, it is looking more likely that Legan acted alone when he attacked the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday, Smithee said.

"I don't have a lot of specific details, but he went shopping at a number of stores in town (before the shooting)," Smithee said, adding that he doesn't have the details about what Legan purchased at the stores he visited.

