Florida man accused of drunkenly driving lawnmower on highway

"I have had maybe a little too much to drink tonight," video shows him telling a deputy.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man with three prior DUI convictions is now accused of driving a lawnmower drunk on Highway 316 in Florida.

Authorities say they found Paul Burke, of Fort McCoy, riding down the middle of the highway on Aug. 5. That's when a deputy says he stopped Burke, smelled alcohol and noticed the man's speech was slurred.

According to law enforcement, Burke couldn't finish a field sobriety test because he'd been drinking too much.

"Just take me to jail," body camera video shows him saying.

"Driving a lawnmower in the middle of a road where the speed limit is 55 mph is dangerous and illegal," the sheriff's office said, "Add being drunk into the mix, it can become fatal."

Burke was arrested and charged with DUI. According to deputies, his license has been suspended or revoked seven different times due to DUIs or refusals to submit to a breath test.

What other people are reading right now:

