Miami-Dade officer 'relieved of duty' after video shows him punching woman

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez called the incident an "excessive use of force."

MIAMI — A Miami-Dade Police Department officer seen on video sucker-punching a woman who confronted him has been "relieved of duty" during an ongoing investigation.

WFOR-TV reports filmmaker Billy Corben tweeted a video of the incident Wednesday at Miami International Airport.

The video, which appears to be police bodycam footage, shows a woman in some sort of argument with the officer. She yells at him as she gets in his face, "What are you going to do?"

Warning: The video may be difficult to watch for some viewers.

Moments later, the officer punches her and takes her to the floor.

An officer is heard on video saying, "She headbutted me."

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez tweeted, "I am shocked and angered by a body cam video that i just saw involving one of our officers." The officers involved have been "relieved of duty," he said.

Ramirez said he asked State Attorney Kathy Rundle and her office to join the investigation.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez called the incident "appalling" and said it was an unnecessary "excessive use of force."

