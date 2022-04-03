Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez wrote that he and others offered their condolences to the family of Jamie Lynette Yazzie, who had been missing since June 2019.

PHOENIX — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced this week that Jamie Lynette Yazzie, a local woman who's been missing since June 2019, has been found deceased.

In a Facebook post, President Nez offered his condolences to Yazzie's family:

"Today, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Division of Public Safety Executive Director Jesse Delmar, and Criminal Investigations Director Michael Henderson offered their condolences to the family and relatives of Jamie Lynette Yazzie, a member of the Navajo Nation, who went missing in June 2019. Sadly, the family was recently informed that she had been located and was deceased.

“We continue to pray for the family and friends of Jamie. With the recent development, we are hopeful that we are a step closer to proving closure for the family so they can continue to heal. Our law enforcement and criminal investigators continue to offer their support to the FBI to bring justice for Jamie and her loved ones,” said President Nez.

In February, President Nez and Director Henderson met with relatives of Yazzie to provide information and to answer questions from her loved ones. The FBI is leading the investigation and is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible."

12 News reached out to both the FBI and the Navajo Nation Police with questions regarding the investigation.

The FBI only confirmed there is an open investigation.

Reward:

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Yazzie's disappearance and/or death.

Details:

Yazzie was last seen on the evening of June 30, 2019, in the area of Pinon, Arizona, within the boundaries of the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation. The FBI is requesting any possible information regarding her whereabouts or the details and circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Submit a Tip:

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the Phoenix Office of the FBI at (623) 466-1999, the Chinle Police Department at (928) 674-2111, your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

