Reports: Officer shot, killed in Selma

SELMA, Calif. — A Selma police officer was killed Tuesday afternoon after being shot while on patrol.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just before noon on Pine near Mitchell in Selma.

Officials told ABC30 in Fresno the officer was patrolling the area when he was flagged down for a suspicious person in someone’s yard. The officer was shot multiple times after getting out of his vehicle.

The Fresno County Sheriff and Selma Police Chief confirmed around 4 p.m. the officer died from his injuries at Community Regional Medical Center.

Sheriff John Zanoni told ABC30 the shooting was possibly gang-related and the officer never fired his gun.

The suspect is now in custody and officials say they were wanted by probation officers at the time of the shooting.

ABC30 notes this is the first time an officer was shot and killed in Selma.