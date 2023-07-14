Officials searching for man armed with knife at Sequoia National Park

Investigators say the man tried to rob another man before running into the woods. A shelter-in-place has since been lifted and visitors are asked to be on alert.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — People visiting Sequoia National Park are being asked to remain vigilant as law enforcement officers search for a man with a knife.

According to a news release, someone reported a vehicle on fire on the Generals Highway in the Giant Forest area of the park around 5 a.m. Upon arrival rangers found it completely burned.

While they were at the burned vehicle, another call came in about a fight where a man tried to rob another man of his phone, keys and wallet while waving around a knife and stick.

The would-be victim refused and the man ran off into the woods.

As rangers searched the area for the man, they found the Giant Forest Museum had been broken into and damaged, though it’s unclear if the break-in is related to the robbery attempt.

The man with the knife has not been found and the National Park Service, FBI and Forest Service are investigating.

The area has since reopened and a shelter-in-place was lifted, but visitors are asked to be on alert.

The man was last seen in hiking boots, dark green cargo pants, a brimless heat and a gaiter covering his mouth and nose.

Anyone who sees something suspicious or has additional information can call National Park Service Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

