Sheriff: 2 kids hid under blankets while 4 others shot, killed in Orlando home

"They had hid under their blankets when the shooting started, and thankfully, we found them unharmed in the home," Sheriff John Mina said.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla — Three women and a 4-year-old girl were found dead by deputies inside an east Orlando home early Friday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference on Friday that deputies received a call around 4 a.m. from a nearby resident who said her neighbor had been shot and needed help.

"When deputies arrived on the scene, they entered the home on Myers Drive and found three women and a young child, all who were family members, dead from gunshot wounds to the head," Mina said.

Deputies say Shavell Jordan Jones, 23, is the suspected killer. Jones was found alive on the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Orlando's FOX 35 reported that Jones had surgery to remove gun fragments from his skull and is expected to live.

Jones' sister told FOX 35: "I understand he was drunk and whatever, but still, a kid?" said the sister. "He’s not this type of kid. He’s not. He’s always smiling, he’s always at the house with family, he’s always chillin', playing games with us. I just don’t understand."

The sheriff said one of the women who was killed was in a relationship with Jones and overnight Friday they had got into an argument.

"At some point, Jones begins to remove his belongings from the home and then re-entered the home and begin shooting," Mina said.

"So, he murdered the 49-year-old matriarch of the family, her two daughters; a 28-year-old and 29-year-old (Jones' girlfriend), and tragically he also killed the matriarch's 4-year-old granddaughter, by shooting her in the head," he said in part.

Mina said Jones shot another daughter. She was able to go to the neighbors for help and she survived her injuries.

"Two other children were also found in the home. They had hid under their blankets when the shooting started and thankfully we found them unharmed in the home," he said.

According to the Miami Herald, three people survived the shooting. A 20-year-old woman who was able to run for help, a 6-year-old, and a 4-year-old girl who is the sister of the little girl who was killed.