South Carolina construction site cave-in traps workers, leads to major rescue effort

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two construction workers at a South Carolina high school are recovering after a cave-in that occurred amid a renovation project on Friday.

District Five Schools of Spartanburg County said that, around 10 a.m., two construction workers who were part of a project at James F. Byrnes High School became trapped when a trench collapsed.

Duncan Fire Department, which joined several surrounding agencies that responded to the scene, said that with the assistance of trench technician teams, they were able to remove both workers from the precarious situation. Both workers were taken to an area hospital and later released.

In a note from the fire department, officials said they were "fortunate" to have a positive outcome to the incident - not the least of which is the result of recent training events.

"Duncan and Westview personnel trained on this less than one week ago, and today that training proved to be beneficial," the department said.

The district also added that it was grateful for the swift response of all the agencies across the region and for the "safe ending" they helped bring about.