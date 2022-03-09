SpaceX Falcon 9 launches another batch of Starlink internet satellites

The Falcon 9 is a two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transport of satellites.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — SpaceX launched Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Friday.

Falcon 9 will fly on a southern trajectory along Florida’s eastern coast and may be visible from the ground.

Falcon 9’s first stage booster previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, and one Starlink mission.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Transporter-4 is SpaceX’s fourth dedicated rideshare mission.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. was founded in 2002 by entrepreneur Elon Musk with the goal of reducing space transportation costs and enabling the colonization of Mars.

SpaceX operates from many pads, on the East Coast of the US they operate from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and historic LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center.

They also operate from SLC-4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, usually for polar launches.