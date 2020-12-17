SpaceX plans final launch of 2020 with classified satellite

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry a secret satellite to space from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX stood down from a Thursday morning launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Now, it will try again Friday morning with a three-hour launch window opening at 9 a.m. ET.

Watch live coverage on SpaceX's YouTube page.

SpaceX said it's taking a closer look at the data for launch, but the Falcon 9 rocket and the NROL-108 remain healthy.

The launch is the company's final launch of the year.

The launch isn't just the 31st launch for SpaceX, it's also the third Falcon 9 to fly in a little over a week. On Dec. 6, SpaceX carried an upgraded cargo Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station, then launched a new satellite for Sirius XM on Sunday.

Standing down from today’s launch attempt of NROL-108 to take a closer look at the data; Falcon 9 and NROL-108 remain healthy. Teams are working toward a backup launch opportunity of tomorrow with a three-hour window opening at 9:00 a.m. EST — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 17, 2020

What other people are reading right now: