SpaceX plans final launch of 2020 with classified satellite

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry a secret satellite to space from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Credit: AP
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket stands ready for launch at pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, June 26, 2020. The launch set for later today will deploy approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX stood down from a Thursday morning launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Now, it will try again Friday morning with a three-hour launch window opening at 9 a.m. ET. 

Watch live coverage on SpaceX's YouTube page.

SpaceX said it's taking a closer look at the data for launch, but the Falcon 9 rocket and the NROL-108 remain healthy.

The launch is the company's final launch of the year. 

The launch isn't just the 31st launch for SpaceX, it's also the third Falcon 9 to fly in a little over a week. On Dec. 6, SpaceX carried an upgraded cargo Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station, then launched a new satellite for Sirius XM on Sunday. 

