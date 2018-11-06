ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tuesday marks two years since the mass shooting at Orlando gay nightclub Pulse. Survivors, relatives and groups around the Orlando area are commemorating the anniversary with ceremonies, art exhibits, vigils and more.

Here are the events commemorating Pulse.

The Ringing of the Bells

Noon Tuesday

The First United Methodist Church at 142 E. Jackson St. will ring 49 bells to remember each victim. Churches around the world are also coordinating to ring bells for the victims.

Candlelight Vigil for Pulse

5-5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Guests are invited to the Theatre South Playhouse at 7601 Della Drive Suite 15 for singing and lighting candles to honor those lost on June 12, 2016. Donations benefit the company’s Acts of Kindness Scholarship Fund & onePULSE Foundation.

Orlando Together: Community open house at OUAC

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesday

The Orlando United Assistance Center hosts an afternoon dedicated to the community with food trucks and vendors, remembrance activities with Stars of HOPE, health remedies from the Holistic School of Living and more.

Annual Remembrance Ceremony

7-9 p.m. Tuesday

OnePULSE Foundation hosts a public ceremony with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs and the community to honor the victims, survivors and the first responders. Pulse Memorial, 1912 S Orange Ave.

Sea to Sea Flag and Art Exhibit

All day Tuesday

Section 93 is a 25-foot section of the world’s largest 1.25-mile LGBTQ rainbow flag, which was created in 2003 in Key West. The Sea to Sea flag was carried from the Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico by more than 2,000 people. There’s also a small exhibit on the first floor of the Orange County administration office with the banner of the 49 and Pulse-related artwork. 400 E South St.

Prayer Ribbons exhibition

June 11-17

A memorial strand of prayer ribbons includes 49 ribbons with the names of the lives taken during the Pulse shooting. 400 S Orange Ave.

Another Year Passes: Orlando After the Pulse Nightclub Massacre

Through Oct. 14

The exhibit includes more than 200 items collected at Pulse memorial sites around Orlando. Also includes community artwork, notes from around the world, individual mementos and commemoration items. The history center also displays the iconic 49 crosses created in honor of the victims. Admission is free through June 16. Orange County History Center, 62 E Central Blvd.

