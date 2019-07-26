REDDING, Calif — Driving through the burn scar in Redding, you'll notice there's new growth sprouting from the black, scorched earth.

A year has passed since the Carr Fire started on July 23, 2018, devastating Shasta and Trinity Counties, killing eight people, destroying 1,077 homes and burning 229,651 acres before it ended on Aug. 30, 2018.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Troy Velin drives through what was destroyed to point out what has changed in the landscape and with his mindset.

"For a long time when you drove to work, everything was black... until spring and it converted the destruction that was here into the rebirth of the grass and trees in the spring. I think it was cathartic for the people who live and work here," Velin said.

As he drives around, he points out the regrowth and rebuilding as a sign that Redding is recovering.

"It's nice to see this progression and every day you know you are one step closer to getting back to normal," he said.

The Carr Fire was unprecedented, a fire storm with all the right elements to carry it into Redding.

Velin said he knew it would be a major fire when he watched it come down from the mountain into the Keswick area.

"It was the middle of the night, but it was burning like it was the middle of the afternoon. Normally when fire starts to back down it slows down and it wasn't that night," he said.

Once the fire reached the Keswick area, it kept going. It took homes, neighborhoods and lives. Velin had no idea one of the lives lost belonged to a dear friend, Redding Fire Inspector Jeremy Stoke.

"All of the folks who lost lives in this fire are important. This is the battalion I worked. I knew Jeremy. We were firefighters early in our careers," he said. "Its surreal that it happened. But as every day goes by it gets a little easier to think about. You remember what we had when Jeremy was with us. That's the part you focus on and obviously that's the way to get through any kind of traumatic loss."

Stoke died a hero. He cut his vacation short to fight the fire and save people from its path.

"He was doing what we all want to do and that's to be in the thick of it and make a difference changing someones life for the better. It is the romantic reason we all signed the dotted line I think. And he did that," Velin said.

He said every day that goes by there's hope that rises from the construction happening in Redding.

"At one point there was 14 [homes] under construction at the same time," he said, referring to a neighborhood where construction is well underway.

Between the City of Redding and Shasta County, 213 building permits have been issued for homes to be rebuilt. So far, 26 homes have been rebuilt and are occupied.

While a year is a long time to look back on, what's changed the most for Velin is his perspective of the job because after the Carr Fire was the Camp Fire, the most deadly and destructive in California history.

"You couldn't really catch your breathe. It was just devastation after devastation, so I think this winter a lot of folks really took that into account and started thinking about some of these things," he said.

That means spending more time with family and taking the time needed to heal from such a tragic fire season.

"We are all ready to go back and do whatever it takes. This is the job we signed up for. [Sometimes] you find yourself going through a career and you neglect the things you shouldn't," he said.

Looking ahead at the fire season to come, Velin said they are ready to protect and serve a community rising back with resilience.

