Lisa Clark’s seven-year-old daughter, Gracelyn Clark, was riding her bike when she was hit by a car off Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard and Zinnia Way on September 25.

Gracelyn was pinned underneath the vehicle.

Rob Baquera with the Roseville Police Department says they responded to an incident where a young bicyclist was hit on a busy road. He said that the young cyclist fortunately was wearing personal protection devices, like a helmet, which likely helped prevent any serious injuries.

Now Lisa is spearheading a residential movement to promote bike safety and encourage people to slow down.

Lisa will be speaking at an assembly at Blue Oaks Elementary School on Thursday at 9am on October 25.

© 2018 KXTV