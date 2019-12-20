SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County has paid out nearly $27 million dollars in one of its largest settlements ever in a personal injury case.

Raed Awad, his wife Nevin Awad and their three children were a half-block from home just after midnight on July 14, 2017, when their lives changed in a matter of seconds.

A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy rushing to a call collided with the Awad family in their Honda CRV. They were turning left onto Pope Avenue, where they live. The crash happened on Fulton Avenue in Arden Arcade.

Here’s where the Sheriff’s deputy went wrong: he did not have his lights and sirens on at the time, while driving more than 80 MPH responding to a call, according to the Awad family’s attorneys Robert Buccola and Jason Sigel.

The parents and youngest child, a then-6-year-old boy, were not seriously injured, but the crash fractured the femur and a leg of the oldest child, a boy who was 12 at the time.

The middle child, a 10-year-old girl, was left with life-threatening injuries. She survived—but with permanent brain damage, Buccola told ABC10 News on Thursday, the day the settlement was completed and announced.

"She, unfortunately, cannot get up. She can't walk. She does require bowel and bladder care, and that's anticipated to be the case for the rest of her life,” Buccola said, talking about the now-12-year-old Awad girl’s injuries. “She really can't speak, no."

He said the girl was perfectly healthy before the crash.

Sacramento County settled with the Awad family for nearly $27 million, the majority of which is going into a trust for the girl, to help pay for medical expenses for the rest of her life.

County spokesperson Kim Nava said that’s one of the largest – if not the largest – settlement for a personal injury case in the county’s history. That money is coming from the county’s insurance risk fund, not from taxpayer dollars.

Buccola and Sigel said the Awad family has forgiven the deputy, who immediately jumped out to help the family after crashing into their vehicle.

ABC10 has reached out to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office for a response. We’re waiting to hear back.

