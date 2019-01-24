SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District may start the 2019-2020 school year two-weeks earlier than it has in previous years, according to a post on the district website Wednesday.

Under the proposed calendar, classes would begin on Aug.14, 2019 and end May 28, 2020. The current calendar year began on Aug. 30 and ends on June 13, 2019.

The new calendar was proposed in an effort to address the needs of students and families, according to the district. Students have missed out on summer enrichment and other opportunities because the district ends much later than surrounding schools and community colleges, the district wrote.

“We understand many families are making plans now for next school year,” the Wednesday web post wrote. “To help with your planning, the district would like to share its proposed academic calendar for the 2019-2020 school year.”

Click here to view the district’s full proposed calendar for next school year.

Dozens of parents chimed in on the district Facebook page with concerns and comments, some in favor, some against.

“This is not acceptable when kids go to summer camp and you have to sign them up a year in advance and pay a deposit that is only partially refundable,” Andrea Lagergren wrote on Facebook.

She had questions about her children’s summer break being cut short and when the final decision would be made. She says she may pull her child out of school for a week to attend camp.

“I hope you plan on indoor activities for recess,” said Brandi Silva on Facebook.



Silva is concerned about the high temperatures in Sacramento during the early weeks of August.

Melissa Davis wrote on Facebook that her family has non-refundable plans during that time. She is hoping the district can meet in the middle.

Julie Tarman is a teacher in the district who will be traveling abroad with a group of students during that time.

“I’m sure you’ll understand that district employees need more heads’ up to plan around this,” Tarman wrote.

The Board of Education has approved the proposed calendar changes, the district wrote. However, the dates could change due to ongoing negotiations with district employees over the schedule.

“The district has reached agreement with several of its labor partners on our proposed calendar changes,” the district wrote. “We hope to reach agreement with all labor partners soon and will keep you posted.”

The district says the new change may also increase attendance during the first month of school, since it will not begin as close to the labor day holiday as the previous calendar.



If you have question, comments, or concerns you may contact the district by clicking here.