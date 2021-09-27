Sacramento County to open free flu clinics starting Tuesday

As the winter season approaches, Sacramento area health officials are urging people to get their flu shot and Covid-19 vaccination.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The first of at least 15 Sacramento County pop-up flu clinics is scheduled to open on Tuesday as the cold and flu season approaches.

Sacramento County health officials are urging people to get the shot to protect themselves against the flu. Covid-19 vaccines are also available.

The clinics are scheduled to be open a few hours a day at various Sacramento County locations through Nov. 12.

“Vaccines are proven to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye in a news release Monday. “Those who cannot receive the vaccine, including infants and individuals with a compromised immune system such as those going through chemotherapy, rely on others being vaccinated to help protect them.”

The free clinics do not require appointments. Walk-ins are accepted.

The first clinic is scheduled to be at Battels Elementary School in Courtland on Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinic locations can be found HERE.

The clinic recommends people at high risk for flu complications getthe vaccine to reduce their chance of serve illness. Seniors and people with chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, lung disease, and more are tightly encouraged to get the vaccine.

For more information about vaccine clinics, contact the Sacramento County Immunization Assistance Program at 916-875-7468 or visit www.sacvax.com.