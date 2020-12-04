SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento Guardian Angels are educating the homeless on COVID-19 by informing them of symptoms and the importance of proper hand washing all while wearing masks and social distancing.

Volunteers are also offering to mow lawns for the elderly or anyone else who isn’t able to do it right now.

“Those who can help out please do,” said Patrick Kent with Sacramento Guardian Angels. “Whether it’s your neighbor, family, friend, the homeless population... we are a community and we should have a community spirit. Today, tomorrow, forever.”

Thank you to neighbors on Nextdoor for letting us know about this story.

