We're tracking progress on Sacramento's homeless master plan

The city plans to use $100 million over the next two years to help house the homeless in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The City of Sacramento put together a $100 million dollar master plan to respond to the homelessness crisis currently impacting an estimated 10,000 people in the area.

Mayor Steinberg asked each council member to find sites to get those experiencing homelessness housed.

Mayor Steinberg told ABC10, "We are working aggressively to stand up our first sites. Winter is soon coming. We have the resources. We have already approved sites. Let’s get people indoors as quickly as possible."

What is each district doing to move the needle forward and open the sites in their respective districts? We asked them, most replied. For the ones that didn't, we'll be updating this page as projects are developed.

Each district received the same questions:

What stage is it in?

How soon can you expect people to move in?

Is the Councilmember facing challenges with getting it opened? If so, what are they?

Has anything changed from the original plans?

District 1: Mayor Pro Tempore Angelique Ashby:

Site: Staybridge Suites

Address: 140 Promenade Cir, Sacramento, CA 95834

140 Promenade Cir, Sacramento, CA 95834 Estimated Capacity: 100

100 Potential Shelter Type: Shelter



UPDATE - This site was not listed in the original master plan. Ashby's Chief of Staff Karina Talamantes told ABC10 that the project is challenging and is on course. "The project is advancing as expected. There are no notable changes to the plan," Talamantes said.

District 2: Councilmember Sean Loloee

Site: Roseville Road RT Parking Lot

Ownership: Sacramento Regional Transit District

Sacramento Regional Transit District Address: Roseville Road and Highway 80

Roseville Road and Highway 80 Size: 9.1 acres

9.1 acres Current Use: Parking Lot for Regional Transit (1087 spaces)

Parking Lot for Regional Transit (1087 spaces) Estimated Capacity: 100-300 cars, 360 people (Annually: 720 people)

100-300 cars, 360 people (Annually: 720 people) Potential Shelter Type: Safe Parking

UPDATE as of Sept. 24: Councilmember Sean Loloee told ABC10 approval to build the project is expected to come down in late October and people could move in six to eight weeks after that.

"We're ready to have unsheltered people move in. So far we've set up job opportunities for 30-40 for that community and community wrap-around services," Loloee said. "We're just waiting on three separate agencies to give approval."

Site: Colfax Yard

Ownership: City of Sacramento

City of Sacramento Address: 2225 Colfax Street

2225 Colfax Street Size: 2.3 acres

2.3 acres Current Use: Vacant

Vacant Estimated Capacity: 25 Tiny Homes, 75 people (Annually: 150 people)

25 Tiny Homes, 75 people (Annually: 150 people) Potential Shelter Type: Tiny Homes (Family – Emergency Shelter)

UPDATE - Councilmember Loloee told ABC10 that the Colfax Yard site has environmental concerns and hopes to hear back on the next steps. He says they are bringing in new trailers and want to do away with "clunky highly dangerous" RVs and move the unhoused community into the new ones. The move-in date should be 3-4 weeks after he gets greenlight mid-end of October.

Site: Eleanor Yard

Ownership: City of Sacramento

City of Sacramento Address: Eleanor Avenue

Eleanor Avenue Size: 0.7 acre

0.7 acre Current Use: Vacant

Vacant Estimated Capacity: 10 Tiny Homes; 15 people (Veterans – Permanent Supportive) (Annually: 15 people)

10 Tiny Homes; 15 people (Veterans – Permanent Supportive) (Annually: 15 people) Potential Shelter Type: Tiny Homes

UPDATE - Eleanor Yard's site should be a sub-community. The Councilmember said he wants to do it tastefully so neighbors will accept it. He says the opening will be a little longer. He says it is slated to open in early 2022.

Site: Lexington/Dixieanne

Ownership: City of Sacramento

City of Sacramento Address: Lexington Street & Dixieanne Avenu

Lexington Street & Dixieanne Avenu Size: 1.4 acres

1.4 acres Current Use: Vacant

Vacant Estimated Capacity: 50 Tiny Homes, 100 people (Annually: 100 people)

50 Tiny Homes, 100 people (Annually: 100 people) Potential Shelter Type: Tiny Homes (Individuals – Permanent Supportive)

UPDATE - Councilmember Loloee said his focus is Roseville Road RT Parking Lot which he says is the largest site and could open in early 2022.

"In order for the sitting plan to be successful, rehab, medical for the mental illness needs to be in place. If we don't have those plans ready to go, it is going to become a failure," Loloee told ABC10.

District 3: Councilmember Jeff Harris

Site: Public Agency Owned Lot at Rosin Court

Ownership: Reclamation District 1000

Reclamation District 1000 Address: Rosin Court

Rosin Court Size: 1.7 acres

1.7 acres Current Use: Vacant

Vacant Estimated Capacity: 100 cars, 120 people (Annually: 240 people)

100 cars, 120 people (Annually: 240 people) Potential Shelter Type: Safe Ground and Safe Parking

UPDATE - Greg Fishman, spokesman for Sacramento's Department of Community Response, said the city is working with the US Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies to lease the site. It is currently being used as a staging area for levee construction.

Site: Larchwood (north)

Ownership: City of Sacramento

City of Sacramento Address: 3630 Larchwood Drive

3630 Larchwood Drive Size : 1.1 acres

: 1.1 acres Current Use: Vacant

Vacant Estimated Capacity: 15 beds, 15 people (Annually: 30 people)

15 beds, 15 people (Annually: 30 people) Potential Shelter Type: Hospice (Joshua’s House)

Site: North 5th Street Shelter Expansion

Ownership: City of Sacramento

City of Sacramento Address: 700 North 5th Street

700 North 5th Street Size: 4.9 acres

4.9 acres Current Use: Emergency Shelter

Emergency Shelter Estimated Capacity: 100 beds (Annually: 200 persons) (see note below)

100 beds (Annually: 200 persons) (see note below) Potential Shelter Type: Emergency Shelter

District 4: Councilmember Katie Valenzuela

Sites: W/X Streets Corridor

Location: Under Highway 50, W/X Streets between 18th and 24th

Under Highway 50, W/X Streets between 18th and 24th Ownership: Caltrans

Caltrans Size: 12.5 acres

12.5 acres Current Use: Parking

Parking Estimated Capacity: 200 Tiny Homes, 400 people (Annually: 800 people)

200 Tiny Homes, 400 people (Annually: 800 people) Potential Shelter Type: Tiny Homes (Individuals – Emergency Shelter)

UPDATE - Skyler Henry, a staff member for Councilmember Katie Valenzuela, told us that new safe sites along W and X streets are on hold until Caltrans finishes construction on the freeway which could be in February 2022. "The current safe ground site at W/X-6/8 is preparing to begin phasing out to return the space to the farmer’s market following completion of the work being done on the freeway," Henry said.

Henry said they are working with police and community members to find ways to deliver services to people and keep the neighborhood safe and clean.

District 5: Vice Mayor Jay Schenirer

Site: Florin Road Station RT Parking Lot

Ownership: Sacramento Regional Transit District

Sacramento Regional Transit District Address: Florin Road & Indian Lane

Florin Road & Indian Lane Size: 10.4 acres

10.4 acres Current Use: Parking

Parking Estimated Capacity: 125 cars, 150 people (Annually: 300 people)

125 cars, 150 people (Annually: 300 people) Potential Shelter Type: Safe Parking

Site: 24th St/48th Ave

Ownership: City of Sacramento

City of Sacramento Address: 24th St/48th Ave

24th St/48th Ave Size: 2.9 acres

2.9 acres Current Use: Vacant

Vacant Estimated Capacity: 25-50 people (Annually: 100 people)

25-50 people (Annually: 100 people) Potential Shelter Type: Safe Ground and Safe Parking

Site: 29th Avenue Site

Ownership: Morse Spurlock Real Estate Trust

Morse Spurlock Real Estate Trust Address: 29th Avenue Site

29th Avenue Site Size: 0.9 acres

0.9 acres Current Use: Vacant

Vacant Estimated Capacity: 10-12 Tiny Homes, 30-36 people (Annually: 36 people)

10-12 Tiny Homes, 30-36 people (Annually: 36 people) Potential Shelter Type: Tiny Homes (Family – Shelter or Permanent Supportive Housing

NOTE: We didn't hear back from Councilmember Schenirer's office on these sites but will update as new information comes in.

District 6: Councilmember Eric Guerra

Site name: Riza Ave / Jimolene Dr

Ownership: Thanh Cong Investment LLC

Thanh Cong Investment LLC Address: No Address (Vacant), 5905, 5913, 5921, 5927 Jimolene Dr

No Address (Vacant), 5905, 5913, 5921, 5927 Jimolene Dr Size: 7.9 acres

7.9 acres Current Use: Vacant

Vacant Estimated Capacity: 110 Manufactured Homes, 330 people (Annually: 330 people)

110 Manufactured Homes, 330 people (Annually: 330 people) Potential Shelter Type: Manufactured Homes (Family or Permanent Housing)

Site name: 63rd St / 21st Ave

Ownership: Arena Fijian Assembly of Assemblies of God

Arena Fijian Assembly of Assemblies of God Address: 4831 63rd S

4831 63rd S Size : 2.4 acres

: 2.4 acres Current Use: Assembly – cultural, religious, social

Assembly – cultural, religious, social Estimated Capacity: 30 Tiny Homes, 90 people (Annually: 90 people)

30 Tiny Homes, 90 people (Annually: 90 people) Potential Shelter Type: Tiny Homes (Family or Permanent Housing)

Site name: Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Ownership: Northern California Conference Association of Seventh-day Adventists

Northern California Conference Association of Seventh-day Adventists Address: 6701 Lemon Hill Ave

6701 Lemon Hill Ave Size: 2.8 acres

2.8 acres Current Use: Assembly – cultural, religious, social

Assembly – cultural, religious, social Estimated Capacity: 23 cars, 27 people (Annually: 54 people)

23 cars, 27 people (Annually: 54 people) Potential Shelter Type: Safe Parking

NOTE: Councilmember Eric Guerra touted the St. John's shelters in his district. Read more about it here. Guerra told us that he's still looking for property and spaces for shelter projects.

"We're exploring every opportunity to get people indoors before winter,"

Guerra said. "Ideally, if we can get a motel that's already built out, or we can put services in there and have it ready for winter."

District 7: Councilmember Rick Jennings

Ownership: Sacramento Regional Transit District

Sacramento Regional Transit District Address: Franklin Blvd & Cosumnes River Blvd

Franklin Blvd & Cosumnes River Blvd Size: 3.6 acres

3.6 acres Current Use: Parking

Parking Estimated Capacity: 40-100+ cars, 120 people (Annually: 240 people)

40-100+ cars, 120 people (Annually: 240 people) Potential Shelter Type: Safe Parking

UPDATE - Sacramento's Department of Community Response Spokesman Greg Fishman told ABC10 that the location still needs to be approved by the Sacramento RT Board of Directors and then the Federal Transit Administration.

District 8: Councilmember Mai Vang

Site name: Meadowview Village

Meadowview Village Ownership: Cathedral of Praise Worship Center

Cathedral of Praise Worship Center Address: 2875 Meadowview Road

2875 Meadowview Road Area (acres): 3.3

3.3 Current Use: Church

Church Estimated Capacity: 125 Tiny Homes, 200 people (Annually: 200 people)

125 Tiny Homes, 200 people (Annually: 200 people) Potential Shelter Type: Tiny Homes (Permanent Supportive Housing)

UPDATE - Vang spokesperson Ryan Brown told us they are meeting with homeless activists and neighbors to plan the project.

"We are still in the acquisition and planning stage for Meadowview Village, focusing on ensuring that community needs are met and that we have buy-in from the surrounding neighborhoods," Brown said. "We are also focusing on supporting the other shelter facilities in District 8, including our Woodsprings Suites supportive housing complex and the existing Meadowview Navigation Center, to allow them to build capacity and serve the community appropriately."

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9