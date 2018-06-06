Sacramento has been named one of the top ten cities in the county millennials are moving to in a new study by SmartAsset.

The finance company took a look at which states and cities millennials are moving to in 2018.

Using Census Bureau data the website looked at immigration and emigration data to find out where millennials are moving by looking at people between the ages of 20 and 34 who moved to the city in 2016 minus the number of people the same age who moved away.

According to the annual study, the top ten states millennials are moving to are:

Washington Texas Colorado Virginia Georgia Oregon North Carolina Nevada Florida Arizona

While California was not named in the top ten states, Sacramento was named one of the top ten cities. The capital city was named number three, behind Seattle, Washington and Columbia, South Carolina.

Smart Asset reports that around 10,000 millennials came to Sacramento from somewhere else in California, while 5,600 left Sacramento for other cities around the golden state.

Other cities named in the top ten include Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jacksonville, Florida, Newport News, Virginia, San Jose, California, Denver, Colorado, Norfolk, Virginia, and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

To view the complete study and full list, click here.

© 2018 KXTV